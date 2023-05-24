MATER Dei Catholic College completed the perfect girls under 15 campaign with a 30-point victory over Kildare Catholic College in Wednesday's final.
Mater Dei got off to a good start and never looked back on their way to a 5.8 (38) to 1.2 (8) victory at Robertson Oval.
Mater Dei kicked the first two goals of the game and went into half-time with a 17-point lead.
Two goals to Abbie Donelan in the third quarter sealed the win for Mater Dei.
Mater Dei captain Zoe Curry was named best-on-ground after a strong performance.
Mater Dei coach Michelle Lumsden was rapt with the girls' efforts throughout the whole competition.
"I'm super proud," Lumsden said.
"It's hard to go through undefeated but they never got ahead of themselves and they have a lot of respect for their opposition, no matter who it is.
"It's just about learning each game, about what areas to improve on and obviously with some really young girls in there and girls who haven't played before, it was just great to see them develop their skills and their confidence and luckily we came away with the win."
Full-time
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE (38)
2.2 3.5 5.6 5.8
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE (8)
0.0 1.0 1.1 1.2
Goals: (Mater Dei) A Donelan 2, I Doherty, S Donelan, A Hunt; (Kildare) I Rynehart.
Best: (Mater Dei) Z Curry, K Kahuroa, S Shaw, A Donelan, A Hunt, Z Hunt; (Kildare) A Jordan, A Sandral, M McIntyre, M Day, A Cunningham, M Matthews.
