Letters: Letter writer's climate cynicism is not warranted

As a community service for those who may have been enchanted by his nonsense, I draw your attention to scientifically established facts that prior to the Industrial Revolution, CO2 levels were consistently around 280ppm for almost 6000 years of human civilisation. Since then, humans have generated 1.5 trillion tonnes of CO2 pollution. In 2013, atmospheric CO2 levels surpassed 400ppm for the first time in recorded history.

