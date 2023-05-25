Letters: Letter writer's climate cynicism is not warranted

Correspondent Norman Alexander (Daily Advertiser, May 18) has produced a mysteriously illusionist commentary, by somehow linking the placement of sandstone blocks at Lake Albert with climate change.
Now, I must say that's a new strategy from the denialist perspective.
As usual ignorance comes front, right and centre from his commentary layered with cynicism of the need to reduce CO2 emissions.
Might I suggest a bit more far right ignorance than front and centre. To suggest that when and if, all human-induced carbon emissions are eliminated and we somehow get back to pre-industrial CO2 levels, that all animals, vegetation and humans will die off is obviously ludicrous.
Unfortunately, I get the impression that Mr Alexander may actually believe this.
As a community service for those who may have been enchanted by his nonsense, I draw your attention to scientifically established facts that prior to the Industrial Revolution, CO2 levels were consistently around 280ppm for almost 6000 years of human civilisation. Since then, humans have generated 1.5 trillion tonnes of CO2 pollution. In 2013, atmospheric CO2 levels surpassed 400ppm for the first time in recorded history.
Last year, levels were measured at a record 421ppm.
So when we get back to 280ppm, Mother Nature will be able to enjoy her glorious past again and all animals, plants and humans will breathe a sigh of relief.
The 2023-24 federal government budget provides for continuing fossil fuel subsidies amounting to approximately $41 billion.
On the one hand the federal government is claiming to be doing everything possible to counter human-induced climate change, and on the other hand is subsidising the use of fossil fuels that are causing our terrible climate changing problems.
Actions by our federal government in relation to fossil fuel subsidies are confusing and frustrating to say the very least.
Your editorial (Daily Advertiser, May 16), rightly suggests that Australia's relationship and trade with China may take years to normalise.
I don't see anything positive in Chinese diplomats wearing expensive suits and welcoming smiles, apparently to put their hopeful visitors at ease.
These diplomats know quite well that we are suspicious of their future intentions and that we are spending billions of dollars on nuclear submarines to protect our sovereignty.
It's unfortunate, but I don't think we'll be packing wine or lobsters for that part of the world anytime soon.
