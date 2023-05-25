Letters: Letter writer's climate cynicism is not warranted

The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 26

May 26 2023 - 5:30am
CLIMATE CYNICISM HARDLY WARRANTED

Correspondent Norman Alexander (Daily Advertiser, May 18) has produced a mysteriously illusionist commentary, by somehow linking the placement of sandstone blocks at Lake Albert with climate change.

