Kildare Catholic College has claimed this year's Carroll Cup

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 24 2023 - 9:45pm
Kildare Catholic College celebrates their Carroll Cup win after defeating Mater Dei Catholic College in Wednesday night's final. Picture by Les Smith
Kildare Catholic College has claimed their second consecutive Carroll Cup after defeating Mater Dei Catholic College by 61-points.

