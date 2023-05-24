Kildare Catholic College has claimed their second consecutive Carroll Cup after defeating Mater Dei Catholic College by 61-points.
Kildare coach Ryan Price was super proud of the effort put forward by his side as they added another title to their illustrious history.
"We knew coming into it that Mater Dei were going to put forward a much better effort than what they did in the round games," Price said.
"I'm extremely happy as its always pretty wet and dewy conditions so to play the way they played in the conditions was pretty good."
Both sides got off to a reasonable start however it was Kildare that soon grabbed control of the game through goals to Will Marsh and Kobe Drummond before Campbell Mattingly kicked back-to-back majors to give his side a 27-point lead at the first break.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Mater Dei lifted their intensity early in the second term however it was Kildare who hit the scoreboard first through Drummond for his second of the evening.
Flynn Collins and Will Voss then responded with important goals for Mater Dei before Mattingly and Hunter Higgins extended Kildare's margin out to 33 points at the half.
Kildare opened the third term with all the momentum with goals to Matt Ryan, Marsh and Mattingly extending their lead out to 51.
However, Mater Dei fought back late in the term with goals to Collins, Cody Jarick and Jazzey Wallett reducing the margin to 37 points at three quarter time.
Allen kicked the first goal of the final quarter to snuff out any chance of a late comeback as Kildare ran out deserving winners.
Price admitted there was a number of strong performers from his side but believed they were led from the front well by captain Jackson Connolly.
"I know I say his name every single week but he just gets so much of the ball and he's just effective every time he uses it," he said.
"Jackson Casley again stood out for us in the backline, especially in the first half when the game was on the line.
"He took a lot of intercept marks and just plays really smart then Lachie Field gave us plenty of drive.
"He's just such a competitor and just refuses to be beaten and Matty Ryan showed some class along with Campbell Mattingly then I thought Jake Sullivan was good all competition.
"But again we had a lot of contributors and it was a great team effort."
Price guided last years side to their Carroll Cup victory over Mater Dei and said it was nice to go back-to-back and add another title to the history books.
"There's obviously a strong history of the Carroll Cup being on our site," he said.
"We were in all four finals tonight and we won three so we are lucky that there is a lot of good footballers at our school.
"It's great for the college that we have got so many people that are keen to play and it's just great for our school."
It may only be early days but there is promising signs ahead of Kildare's title defence next year, with a fair majority of players expected to go around again in 2024.
"To be honest we were probably pretty year 11 heavy," he said.
"Some of our class was in year 11 in Matty Ryan and Campbell Mattingly and those types of players.
"I do think that we will probably be strong again, but that we have got that luxury that we do have a lot of good footballers at the school.
"We have 70 or 80 people try out just for one team and it is pretty competitive to gain a spot and I'd like to think we'd be strong again.
"But I'll just let the boys celebrate this year before we get carried away about next year.
"Also just a thanks to the umpires and Mater Dei, I think they have been in 18 finals in a row or something.
"Obviously it was our night tonight, but take nothing away from Mater Dei they are a great school and they always play well so they are hard to beat."
Full Time
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE (95)
4.4 7.5 11.6 14.11
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE (34)
0.1 2.2 5.4 5.4
Goals: (Kildare) C Mattingly 4, K Drummond 2, W Marsh 2, J Allen 2, H Higgins, M Ryan, J Sullivan, C Bourke (Mater Dei) F Collins 2, W Voss, C Jarick, J Wallett
Best: (Kildare) C Mattingly, J Connolly, J Casley, L Field, M Ryan, J Sullivan (Mater Dei) L Crittenden, S Ngudu, C Schneider, J Warden, C Plum, C Jarick
Player of the series: Flynn Collins
Best on ground: Campbell Mattingly
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.