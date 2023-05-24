The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 25

May 25 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Future energy reliability is absolutely critical
ENERGY RELIABILITY IS CRITICAL

For 60,000 years we have been in Australia, yet federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen thinks looking ahead nine years is too much to put into place a system that will allow us to have reliable electricity for business, industry and family homes 24/7.

