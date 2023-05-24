Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa has completed his mission and added the Australian Club Championship title to his impressive trophy cabinet.
Simbwa continued his impressive recent record and took down a very experienced boxer in Eddie Coumi in the final.
"Yeah it was a good experience," Simbwa said.
"It was a long drive, but we got the title as we promised.
"We said this is our time and it shows as we've got the title back home.
"We went and accomplished our mission and it was a good fight against an experienced boxer in Eddie Coumi.
"He was the one who represented Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and he got a bronze medal.
"He's also from South Australia, so it was his hometown and I had to prove to them that I'm the best."
Although hoping to be able to have two to three fights over the course of the event, Simbwa instead only faced Coumi.
"It was only the one fight," he said.
"I thought I'd have more but in my weight division it was just me and him.
"But I felt really good after the fight and after smashing him I felt like this is my time.
"It was a points win but I nearly stopped him in the last round and he was really gone.
"It was on points and a unanimous decision."
Simbwa was full of praise for his pair of coaches Tony Abbott and Anthony Hill who put in a mountain of work ahead of the championships.
"I want to thank my two coaches," he said.
"We did lots of training and there was a lot of good preparation behind it and travel for sparring."
Abbott was pleased with Simbwa's performance and admitted that he had put Regarn through the ringer in the lead up to the fight.
"I was very proud of him," Abbott said.
"All the hard work we are putting in paid off. It's been hard work and we've had a couple of really hard months working extremely hard. But he did everything I asked of him in training and in prep and then he did everything I asked of him in the ring."
Abbott declared that Coumi is one of the toughest opponents that Simbwa has faced and admitted that Regarn has still got a fair bit of room for improvement in his future fights.
"This guy won a bronze medal at the commonwealth games in 2022 so he is the most well credentialed opponent we've ever faced," he said.
"He's a tough boy and a good fighter and he's well trained as he's come through the Australian Juniors development system through the AIS. But the exciting thing is Regarn is improving all the time and there are things we can and will do better in the near future."
Fellow Barefoot Boxing member Nelson Kirby Gilchrist also competed strongly at the championships however his fight had to be stopped after he copped an accidental headbutt in his bout.
Kirby Gilchrist said it was a disappointing way to end his fight, however admitted that he took a lot out of the experience.
"I just didn't come out strong enough in the first round," Kirby Gilchrist said.
"I needed to be on point straight away but I took a little bit to get into it.
"I was pretty dominant in the second and then going into the third I copped a headbutt and they had to call it off after that as there was too much bleeding."
Abbott, Simbwa and Kirby Gilchrist wanted to thank the range of sponsors that allowed the trio to make the trip to Adelaide for the Championships.
