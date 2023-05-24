The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Charity runners pass Wagga on 1000km run for The Hola Foundation

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
May 24 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ultra-marathon runners Kevin Bonnar, Dan Snowden, Jake Plakakis, Dylan Conway ran through Wagga as part of huge 1000km trip for charity. Picture supplied
Ultra-marathon runners Kevin Bonnar, Dan Snowden, Jake Plakakis, Dylan Conway ran through Wagga as part of huge 1000km trip for charity. Picture supplied

"Right now I feel absolutely stuffed," Darren Conway said during a break from the day's 100km run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.