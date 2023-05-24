"Right now I feel absolutely stuffed," Darren Conway said during a break from the day's 100km run.
Mr Conway had left Wagga at 5.00am that day on his way to Walla Walla, day six of his ten day run from Bondi to Melbourne.
The gym owner and four friends are one of the growing trend of ultra-charity runners and Mr Conway and crew are hoping to complete the herculean effort to raise funds for mental health charity The Holla Foundation.
Mr Conway started the foundation after noticing an increase in people struggling with their mental health.
"Probably just because of the stuff I've seen in my gym. We've got quite a large community based gym in Melbourne and seeing the effects of mental health on on our community and obviously all around Australia and around the world," he said.
"And obviously COVID has probably made it even worse, even last week and a half ago we lost someone in our community to mental health and really sort of rocked everyone."
The run is nearly 1000km and hasn't been done in 30 years, Mr Conway - alongside Kevin Bonnar, Dan Snowden, Jake Plakakis - hopes to do it in ten days and hit the $200,000.
Six days in they were already at $60,000.
He's not sure why he puts himself through such a trial, he admits he "actually hates running", but the big thing is to start a conversation.
"Our aim is to make sure that we can bring connection and a conversation about mental health and about making sure that you don't have to keep it in," he said.
"You can talk, vulnerability is a strength and then if you see something that you don't think is quite right, you can reach out to them and ask the right questions."
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
