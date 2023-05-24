Wagga United and Cootamundra will come together in the Pascoe Cup this weekend to celebrate their annual William Farrer Charity Cup round.
This year the clubs have decided to raise funds for Starlight Children's Foundation, an organisation with personal ties to the Cootamundra squad.
"We are raising funds in support of the Starlight Children's Foundation, they're an organisation that helps kids enjoy some not-so-good moments in their lives," Wagga United coach Jayden Beattie said.
Wagga United president Jarrod Bennett enjoyed his junior career at Cootamundra and was a driving force in linking the two clubs for what has become an annual event.
Cootamundra Striker's coach Mick Godbier has personal experience with the foundation, receiving their support alongside his son Jai before his passing in 2016.
The Godbier family are supportive of the decision to raise funds for the charity this year, with Godbier saying the charity supported their family greatly.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's a great concept, Starlight are a great foundation, supporting sick kids, and unfortunately one our sons was one of their participants," Godbier said.
"They were fantastic, all Jai's hospital stays, we were able to stay in a care by parent unit with Jai in the same room, and being able to go to the Starlight room, and see Captain Starlight was keeping him happy.
"It was an amazing, amazing service and you hope you don't have to use it but when it is there, and when we had to go through it, they were very supportive, beautiful people and beautiful staff."
Beattie said that soccer is much more than a game at the local level, and the event is a good chance to give something back to the community.
"At the local level, I think there's sometimes more to soccer than just playing soccer, the clubs are run off volunteers and it's the exact same at these organisations, a lot of them are just volunteers and so we think it's great to give a little bit back and help them out where we can, so that's what we're doing," he said.
Beattie said that the Cup has become a key date in their calendar each and excitement is building within the club ahead of the game.
"Last year was big because we had the women and the men play on the same day, this year, we weren't able to accommodate that which is unfortunate, but it's a full club event," he said.
"We have some of our older juniors come down to support, and then the women's team are always there to support us, they're fantastic getting around everything."
With plenty of personal ties to Wagga United, Godbier said excitement is building at the Cootamundra camp also.
"Wagga United is pretty close to my heart too, JB, the president, is a Cootamundra boy, and I've got some pretty good mates in those squads," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to it and come Saturday night we're going to be in for a tough game but at the end of the day, I think I remember saying last year in this charity game when we played them, there's more to life than winning games of football and if we can raise some money for a worthwhile cause, that means more to me."
Following the game the player-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, following the success of last year's auction Beattie is hopeful there will be plenty of funds available to support the cause.
The club will also run a raffle and is taking direct donations from other clubs interested in contributing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.