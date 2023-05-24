The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wagga United, Cootamundra to raise funds for Starlight Foundation

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In 2022 Wagga United wore pink jerseys as part of their fundraising efforts, this year Cootamundra will don a surprise jersey featuring Jai Godbier's favourite heroes. Picture by Les Smith
In 2022 Wagga United wore pink jerseys as part of their fundraising efforts, this year Cootamundra will don a surprise jersey featuring Jai Godbier's favourite heroes. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga United and Cootamundra will come together in the Pascoe Cup this weekend to celebrate their annual William Farrer Charity Cup round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.