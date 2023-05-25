A Mount Austin man is set to be sentenced over a crime spree across Wagga after pleading guilty to a string of offences this week.
Zac Missingham, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving a conveyance without the owner's consent, one count of being carried in a conveyance without the owner's consent, one count of aggravated break and enter to commit a seriously indictable offence and one count of fraud in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Police facts state between 10pm on October 25 last year, and 2.13 am the following morning, at Ashmont Missingham drove a silver Kia Carnival he took without the owner's permission.
In other news:
During that period, Missingham also broke into a home on Thorne Street in Central, and facts tendered to the court reveal he stole a blue Mitsubishi belonging to a resident of that property.
At about 4.45am the next morning, Missingham used a Commonwealth Bank card belonging to the resident to withdraw $69.47 at Tolland, without the owner's permission.
A short time later, at about 5.05am, Missingham then allowed himself to be carried in a white Hyundai i30 at Tolland without the owner's permission.
On Wednesday, Missingham entered guilty pleas to the five charges.
However, a further four charges, including one count of joyriding, two counts of fraud and one count of participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity were withdrawn.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd refused to grant Missingham bail and ordered him to attend via video link when the matter goes to the Wagga District Court on June 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.