STAR Corowa sprinter Front Page will go to the paddock after another gallant group one performance.
Front Page again showed he well and truly belongs at the top level when finishing sixth, beaten 2.4 lengths, as top weight in the $500,000 Goodwood (1200m).
Front Page now heads to the paddock after a four-run preparation that yielded three midfield finishes at group one level, a brave second in the Wagga Town Plate and close to $100,000 in prizemoney.
Duryea said Front Page will return with aspirations for The Everest and The Kosciuszko.
He was an impressive winner of the $2 million The Kosciuszko last year and Duryea has been asked the question in regards to the $15 million Everest.
"I'd run him in the Everest if someone brought him. It just depends how his form is when he comes back," Duryea said.
"A couple of blokes have rang me and said would you be going towards the Everest.
"I just said I'll have to wait and see what transpires.
"I don't care if I win another Kosciuszko."
Front Page will have about six weeks in the paddock and Duryea definitely wants to give Front Page a lead-up run before October 14, the day The Everest and The Kosciuszko are run at Randwick.
Duryea wasn't thrilled with being allocated the top weight in last week's Goodwood but was happy enough with how the six-year-old again performed at group one level.
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer will push on with Mnementh's preparation.
The Albury sprinter wasn't disgraced, beating a couple home when finishing 14th, beaten seven lengths, in the group one Goodwood on Saturday.
Beer and connections enjoyed the weekend and will now look to continue his preparation through the winter months in the hope of striking some wet tracks.
The $200,000 Ramorine Handicap (1200m) on July 12 at Grafton is one of the possible targets for Mnementh.
"It's a pretty similar race to the Town Plate for the northern region," Beer said.
"We've got a heap of options, there is the Topaz over at Swan Hill in a few weeks.
"He'll just chip away. He's just having a week off then we'll bring him in and chase wet tracks."
Another tilt at the Kosciuszko isn't front of mind for Beer.
"He's up and fit. We'll just keep him ticking through winter and if he's up, going well around Kosciuszko time then we'll reassess but we're not going to bypass winter just to target that race," Beer said.
Meantime, Beer will be represented by both Hardware Lane and Seventh Seal in the $16,000 Ladies Day Cup (1200m) at Wagga Riverside on Saturday.
SPEEDY Wagga mare Mouse Almighty will step up to listed company at Sandown on Saturday.
Wagga trainer George Dimitropoulos has decided to tackle the $175,000 Bel Sprit Stakes (1000m).
She is drawn seven in the nine-horse field with Danny Beasley to ride for the first time.
WAGGA galloper Another One is also headed to Melbourne on Saturday.
After scratching from Rosehill last week, Wagga trainer Gary Colvin has decided to head south for a race at Sandown.
Another One has again drawn wide, this time in barrier 14, in the $150,000 Benchmark 100 Handicap (1800m).
Beasley sticks and will take the ride. He has five rides at Sandown on Saturday.
CANBERRA-based jockey Billy Owen still plans to do plenty of riding in the Southern District despite enjoying a winner at Taree on Monday.
Owen went north with the Neil Osborne stable this week as they enjoyed immediate success.
Owen sits second in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership and is only four behind Molly Bourke, who makes her move to the metropolitan region next month.
The Gundagai product will be back riding at Wagga on Friday week and will remain a live player in the race for the premiership.
EXPERIENCED jockey Brendan Ward is nearing a return to the races.
Ward has been sidelined since March when he suffered a fractured left shoulder in five places in a race fall at Wagga.
Ward has got the all clear and returned to riding trackwork last Saturday and is aiming to be back at the races at Wagga on Friday week.
BERRIGAN trainer Des Perryman had good reason to celebrate at Albury on Monday.
Perryman celebrated his first win in 10 years when Express Cash ($12) saluted in The Essential Utensil Maiden Handicap (1400m), with Bradley Vale in the saddle.
It was Perryman's first winner since ANZAC Day 2013 when The Foreign Legion ($17) saluted in a maiden at Deniliquin.
Perryman has shown great patience, giving Express Cash 25 starts before she broke through for her maiden at Albury.
The experienced horseman hasn't had many starters in recent years and only has the two horses in work.
FORMER Albury apprentice jockey Jett Stanley is kicking goals at his new metropolitan base.
Stanley left the Mitch Beer stable for Annabel Neasham last month and has been on fire with 12 winners from his last 50 rides.
Not only is Stanley travelling far and wide for success at country and provincial meetings but he has also made his mark at metropolitan level.
He certainly has a bright future.
IT WAS a tough day for the two Wagga horses at Canterbury on Wednesday.
Duchy Of Cornwall finished 10th, beaten 11 lengths, while The Doctor's Son finished eighth, beaten the same margin.
