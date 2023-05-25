After a decade of pursuing her biggest dreams a Riverina hairdresser is looking to take a step back and will give someone else the opportunity of a lifetime in doing so.
Temora's Sass Hair Dezign owner Kate Leggatt has put her salon, located on Hoskins Street, Temora's main street, on the market after 11 years of successfully running it.
Owning her own salon had been a dream come true for Miss Laggatt who had been based in Sydney when her family told her of the country town salon that had just gone up for sale.
"I have family in Temora and they had called me and said there was this little salon up for sale," she said.
"It's every girl's dream to have their own salon, so I jumped at the opportunity.
"At the time my daughter was two and I didn't have a single client in Temora."
Over her 11 years as the owner of Sass Hair Dezign, Miss Laggatt has worked on huge projects, proving that rural businesses can access big-city opportunities.
"One of my favourite moments ever was working with Married at First Sight 2020 contestant Amanda Micallef," Miss Laggatt said.
"I did her hair for a few of the dinner parties and I think the reunion ceremony and a commitment ceremony.
"That is one of my favourite moments ever.
"I'm in a few groups online and Amanda had advertised in one of them for a hairstylist. I applied and she had reached out to me.
"We have kept in touch over the years. I adore her, she's one of the most amazing women ever.
"She could have gone to some stylist in Sydney, but she wanted to give an opportunity to someone from the country, which says more about the kind of person she is."
Working with big brands like leading professional hair care and hair colour US-based company Matrix and UK-based hair care manufacturer GHD, Miss Laggatt is no stranger to taking a leap of faith.
"Whilst working with GHD I applied for the opportunity to work in New York Fashion Week in 2019 - which I got," she said.
"I have also worked at Australian Fashion Week, I just finished doing Australian Fashion Week this year."
In 2015, Miss Laggatt had been working with Matrix and applied to work on the X-Factor which she also was accepted for.
But now, Miss Laggatt is looking to take a step out of the spotlight and hand over the reins.
"Ultimately, I'd love to stay at the salon as an employee with my current employees, they're all amazing girls, but that isn't a condition of the sale," she said.
"It's a good opportunity for someone wanting to take over because it's already a well-established and successful business with a good reputation and loyal customers.
"The salon has been published in several magazines and has had minor renovations."
Just last year Miss Laggatt held a fashion show to celebrate the salon's 10th birthday, which brought the likes of fashion designer Amy Taylor to the town.
