Forever Yin's racing days are at a crossroads after a trackwork accident in the lead up to the Regional Championships.
The multiple group one performer, who finished second in the 2021 Regional Championships Riverina Final, had returned to Ellen Bartley for this year's series.
However reinsman Blake Jones revealed a hook injury sustained in a fall could end his career.
"The vet couldn't tell much about his injury until it all healed up and then they would know more," Jones said. "He's still a long way away but hopefully we can get him back to the races.
"If not, he's been an awesome horse for us and I think he will always have a spot at home."
Jones hopes to have more of an idea within the next month.
"It's healing up pretty nice but they couldn't tell us how bad the damage was, as it was fairly deep, until it healed up and they could scan it," he said. "Fingers crossed as it looks good and he's carrying on like it's not worrying him at all."
The Narrandera couple went on to take out this year's final with Brooklyn Bridge.
They have also come up with a good draw for the $100,000 Regional Championships State Final at Menangle on Saturday.
Brooklyn Bridge will start from barrier two with Louthario drawn to follow him off the second row after finishing second to him last week for Euroley trainer David Kennedy.
Jackson Painting will take the reins on Saturday while Oratoria will start on the inside of the second row for Brucedale trainer-driver David Druitt.
RIVERINA bred Metallica Man won the $100,000 Regional Championships Hunter Final on Friday night.
Bred by Bruce and Tash Harpley, the four-year-old won six races for the Junee couple before being sold.
He's won a further four for new trainer-driver Tom Ison and has drawn barrier one in the State Final at Menangle on Saturday.
The son of Tintin In America is out of Sokyou Go Girl.
CANBERRA proved to be a happy hunting ground for Blake Micallef on Monday.
The Young reinsman won three races on the card, including two for father David.
They combined to win with Majoress Jujon and Our Sams Home.
After further success at Wagga on Tuesday, where Skittle Bomb was a dominant winner, the 24-year-old is now on 248 career wins and just two off outdriving his claim.
KATIE Jenner made a successful trip to Dubbo on Friday night.
The Maimuru trainer took two horses to the races and both came home winners.
Road To Recovery won his first race since December 2021 while after two placings Dancing Till Dawn scored his first win at start three.
WEST Wyalong will hold an eight-race program on Friday.
The feature is the Waratah Series Heat with the first race at 12.06pm.
Young then races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
