TALENTED teenager Riley Bradshaw returned a massive 16-goal haul as Wagga Swans celebrated Indigenous Round at Anderson Oval on Sunday.
Bradshaw kicked 16 as the Swans continued their undefeated start to the under 15 season with a 33.20 (218) to 0.1 (1) victory over East Wagga-Kooringal.
Bradshaw, who has played a couple of first grade games for Marrar this year, had a day out, kicking 16 despite spending part of the game in defence. He was well supported by Judd Withers, who bagged six.
It was a big day at Anderson Oval as the Swans brought the AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls Round to life in Wagga with their own unique celebration.
The ground was painted for the occasion by Luke Penrith, a welcome to country was performed and specially-designed footballs and netballs with indigenous paintings were used throughout the day.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Wagga Swans president Wayne Mutton said the round allowed the club the opportunity to celebrate, acknowledge and thank indigenous players, volunteers, administrators, umpires, and fans, past and present for their contributions to the game.
"It's been driven by Luke Penrith. He's got three young boys and a girl at the club," Mutton explained.
"We've done it for the last three years but this was probably our biggest one.
"Luke donated an indigenous Auskick ball to use and indigenous netball to use. It's just about promoting inclusivity. It's good for the boys and girls to think about it.
"We hope it continues on. We'll do it again this week as the second week Sir Douglas Nicholls Round in the AFL, we obviously piggyback off that but it's a wonderful opportunity to learn and acknowledge."
The Swans thanked Penrith and his family for their guidance and support in making the day possible.
The Swans certainly ensured they marked the day with plenty of celebrations on the field.
The Swans enjoyed wins in the under 15s and 13s football, while the Hawks got one back in the under 11s.
The Swans also came out on top on the netball court with wins in the under 11s, 13s and 15s.
The Hawks were victorious in the under 12s.
It was a good day for the Swans 15s all round with the netballers enjoying a 57-3 win over the Hawks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.