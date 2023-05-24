With 62 permanent clients requiring hemodialysis, including South Wagga Lions Club member Therese Bartley, a simple chair can make a world of difference.
On Wednesday, upon Kidney Health Week, the South Wagga Lions Club gifted the unit with a Prime Transport Chair worth more than $4000.
For patients like South Wagga Lions Club member Therese Bartley, who was diagnosed 21 years ago, having access to equipment like the chair is a silver lining to a hard battle.
"I only had to start dialysis two years ago, so I feel fortunate to have been able to access the education, interventions and care that delayed dialysis for so many years," she said.
Now requiring dialysis three days a week for five hours a day, Ms Bartley still finds the time to give back to others when she can.
"I suppose I feel lucky in a way, you do what you can on the days that you do not require dialysis, and I have great support from my family, friends and the renal team," she said.
"The generosity and kindness that the people of Wagga have for each other is lovely to see, and I feel fortunate to be a part of the Lions Club, who work tirelessly to help raise money for the community of Wagga as well as the Renal Service," she said.
Wagga Base Hospital Renal Unit managing nurse Mitch Woods said there are 62 permanent patients at the Wagga Renal Unit.
Before the recent donation, the unit only had two chairs of its kind.
"The chair is primarily used for transport between wards, they get used day-in, day-out, each chair would receive about five hours worth of use a day," Mr Woods said.
"The new chair is our third, which we had seen a need for."
Mr Woods said he is proud of the contribution the South Wagga Lions Club has made to the unit over 15 years.
"They are a remarkable community who have also been impacted by renal disease through some of their members," he said.
The donation is the perfect retirement gift for South Wagga Lions Club president Michelle Henderson who is set to step down from presidency on Saturday and will remain as a board member.
Ms Henderson joined the club about 12 years ago and said their decision to continue supporting the renal unit is personal.
"We have had three people go through the renal unit, currently we have Therese, so this is part of the reason we decided to keep supporting the renal unit," she said.
Ms Henderson said the donations were accumulated over two Bunning's barbecues.
"You can lose up to 90 per cent of your kidney functions before you become symptomatic," he said.
"The big message is, go and see your general practitioner, get your blood tested, get your sugar levels tested and provide a wee sample."
Ms Henderson said the Lions Club currently has 38 members, a number she said has reduced dramatically in recent years and that she would like to see grow.
Those interested in joining the South Wagga Lions Club can contact; waggasouthlions@gmail.com.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
