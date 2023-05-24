The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

South Wagga Lions Club gifts Prime Transport Chair to Wagga Base Hospital Renal Unit

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 24 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga Lions Club member Therese Bartley, president Michelle Henderson and Gloria Pascoe with at Wagga Base Hospital renal dialysis unit manager nurse Mitch Woods. Picture by Taylor Dodge
South Wagga Lions Club member Therese Bartley, president Michelle Henderson and Gloria Pascoe with at Wagga Base Hospital renal dialysis unit manager nurse Mitch Woods. Picture by Taylor Dodge

With 62 permanent clients requiring hemodialysis, including South Wagga Lions Club member Therese Bartley, a simple chair can make a world of difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.