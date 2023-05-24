It's their last year of non-competitive rugby league and the Wagga Kangaroos under 12s Blue team are honing their skills ready for the big league.
Playing Wagga Magpies this weekend, coach Norm Bradshaw said the side has grown in both skill and confidence.
"The team has been together since under sixes, they're a really good bunch of young boys that go to different schools across Wagga," Bradshaw said.
"They've come a long way since under sixes, they thoroughly enjoy playing together, they're a great bunch of boys to coach.
"There's different levels of how they go, a couple of the boys play representative football."
Bradshaw is the third coach to work with the group since they began playing together and said the group are a well oiled machine after several years together.
The team is known for their good sportsmanship and Bradshaw said he's proud of the way they hold themselves and are always ready to shake hands after a game.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Now in the final year of non-competitive competition, he said the group is starting to find what positions best suit them and are moving to play a more strategic style of game.
"We're under 12 now, so we work on different combinations and a few set plays as they begin to understand the game a bit more," Bradshaw said.
"It's not just one out running, we're running in pairs and supporting your teammates.
"It's more structured football, more structured plays and positional plays, where previously you just had 11 kids out there playing footy and doing their best, at under 12s we work more on positional plays and structures."
Bradshaw said the group has adjusted well to the new style of play and are enjoying emulating what they see at the top level.
"They all understand and watch a lot of football themselves, they understand what the positions are and if they're in the forwards or they're in the backline or out on the win," Bradshaw said.
"The boys with the speed are out on the wings and at full-back, and the more agile kids are on the outside, and the other boys are playing in the forwards.
"We do have a lot more positional structure and the boys enjoy the positional playing, they understand where they should be and what they should be doing," he said.
With 18 players in his side, Bradshaw said that while starting to settle players into positions, the team's starting 13 rotates around.
"We have five on the bench, but those five boys will be different boys every week, so we don't have a set 13 players because it is non-competitive and it's about every kid being able to start a game, start on the bench, experience the whole process," he said.
"We don't want any kids to feeling left out, like they're just turning up on the weekend to sit on the bench each week."
The side played both Wagga Magpies under 12 teams on the weekend and while a bit fatigued heading into their second game, Bradshaw said the team would happily play three or four games every weekend if they could.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.