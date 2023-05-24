The Daily Advertiser
Junior league stars step up game in last non-competitive season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:50pm
Wagga Magpies' Thaddeus Wood lines up Wagga Kangaroos' Jack Hinchcliffe for a tackle during the under 12s game at Parramore Park on Saturday. Kangaroos played both Magpies Black and White on the day. Picture by Les Smith
It's their last year of non-competitive rugby league and the Wagga Kangaroos under 12s Blue team are honing their skills ready for the big league.

