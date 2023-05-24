The Daily Advertiser
Lakes Cargelligo and Brewster put on red alert after blue green algae detections

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 24 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 10:50am
Blue green algae has been detected in the Lake Cargelligo town water supply.

WaterNSW has issued multiple alerts after a blue green algae bloom was detected in Lake Cargelligo and nearby Lake Brewster.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

