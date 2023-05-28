Dream delayed not dream denied as Artifact's Wacken hopes dashed

Wagga based metal band Artifact's road to the world's biggest metal festival has ended - for now.
After defying expectations as a young band and making it to the final of the Wacken Metal Battle Competition, Artifact failed to take out the top spot, and will not travel to Germany to play at Wacken Open Air.
Bass player Nathan French said in their case, a dream delayed is not a dream denied
"We're not going to stop ... I hope we'll get there one day."
"In comparison to some of the other bands there, we're quite young - both in age, and performing-wise.
"We stacked up against some of these older bands that have been doing this for years and really know what they're doing. We walked off that stage very happy with what we'd done."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr French said despite their loss, he hopes will push their band to the next level.
"Everyone was so positive at the final ... there was a lot of encouragement, and people giving each other high fives as they came off the stage," he said.
"Working with bands with more experience - you can learn so much from them.
"I definitely believe there will be more show opportunities arise from this."
Unshaken, and encouraged by their experience, Artifact will launch their new EP Insurrection and music video for Mass Psychosis at the Curious Rabbit on Saturday June 3.
"We're really looking forward to sharing it with everyone, and having a more intimate night with family, friends, and fans," Mr French said.
"It's going to be quite emotional for us, sharing out first music video.
"Each time we played it, [Mass Psychosis], we found something different we wanted to build into it ... we hit this point we decided it was time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.