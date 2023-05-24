Antique dealers will flock to the Wagga showground this weekend to sell their wares, and look for that special something to add to their own collection.
The Antiques and Collectables Fair will offer all locals a chance to browse and buy knick-knacks, bric-a-brac, furniture and tchotchkes in a flea market-like atmosphere at Kyeamba Smith Hall.
While some may enter the markets looking for a specific piece, or pieces for their home, the owner and namesake of John Wigg Antiques said the real pleasure is finding something unexpected.
"I've got an open mind - if something turns up that I like, then it's desirable," he said.
"If you see it, and like it - buy it."
Among the most interesting finds over his 50 years in the antique trade are horse-drawn hearses, an 18th century book written in an extinct German dialect, and 17 antique canons.
"I kept the best one [canon] for myself, of course," he said.
The beauty of this approach is it can appeal as much to the bargain hunter as the serious collector. A paperweight or ceramic doorknob may be more pleasing to some than a baroque lounge.
Mr Wigg said these smaller items have become more popular over time with younger customers, who may find hardwood furniture more trouble than it's worth.
"The big furniture has died," he said
"The kids aren't interested - they're more into bronzes or collectables."
"They go to these big stores, and for $4000, they can furnish a two-bedroom house."
IN OTHER NEWS:
John's wife Barbara, who runs the store while he repairs and seeks new treasures, says this is a false economy, due to the relative fragility of newer, mass produced furniture
"Every time you move, it's all out on the street," she said.
"I say to young people if you buy one piece each year for ten years, and you're set for life."
Every antiquarian has a piece that sparked their interest in the trade. For John Wigg, it was a brass bed frame.
Mr Wigg bought the bed frame over 50 years ago for six shillings, intending to dismantle it and sell it for scrap. Then fate intervened.
"There was a new shop on Gurwood Street - an antiques shop. I looked through the window, and there was the exact same bed ... the guy had 15 pounds on it," Mr Wigg said.
"I said 'I've got an even better one, and said do you want to buy another one?;
"He had a look at the bed, and said ... 'I'll give you five pounds for it'. Well, he'd just created a new antique dealer."
The 2023 Antiques and Collectables Fair runs May 27 to May 28. Entry costs $10, with proceeds donated to the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.