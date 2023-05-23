A Finley man has had his new motorbike impounded after being caught riding at 63km/h over the limit.
Officers detected the 50-year-old Harley Davidson rider at 163km/h on the Benalla-Tocumwal Road in Yarroweyah.
They intercepted the man about 12.30pm on Saturday.
In other news
"The 50-year-old Finley man had his brand-new motorcycle impounded at a cost of $1500 and will be summonsed to appear at court on traffic related matters," a police spokesman said on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.