Back-to-back Shields for Mater Dei after tight grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 23 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 7:55pm
Mater Dei have won their second consecutive Tracey Gunson Shield. Picture by Madeline Begley
Mater Dei have won their second consecutive Tracey Gunson Shield. Picture by Madeline Begley

Mater Dei Catholic College has snagged themselves back-to-back Tracey Gunson Shields in a goal-for-goal final against Kildare Catholic College on Tuesday evening at Equex Centre.

