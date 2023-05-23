Mater Dei Catholic College has snagged themselves back-to-back Tracey Gunson Shields in a goal-for-goal final against Kildare Catholic College on Tuesday evening at Equex Centre.
In a game that was too close to call Mater Dei were just able to get enough momentum late in the fourth quarter to break again to pull the score out to 32-30.
Co-captain and year 12 student Charlotte Priest said it was a special win for the side who knew they would have a tough game ahead of them.
"It was crazy," Preist said.
"We always knew that atmosphere was going to be fantastic indoors, but it was really good to have a crowd, it's a grand final and I'm really happy that everyone got around it, but it did make it a lot more nerve-wracking."
With a packed crowd, not a touch, step, or intercept went unnoticed and Priest said that it was hard to not get caught up in the noise.
"It was very driving, the crowd was," she said.
"When you get an intercept and the crowd is cheering it brings the atmosphere and the excitement up and get the pace going, but you kind of have to forget about that and focus on who you're passing to.
"We just had to practice staying calm, making sure we're doing the right things, even when all that is going on."
Centre Ruby Doherty was named best on court and was shocked when her name was called.
"I was so shocked, I was like 'is that the right name', I was really shocked because we do have a lot of standout players," Doherty said.
Priest wasn't surprised at Doherty's accolade though, saying she had a dominating game.
"She did so well, she's just a little goer, she runs around the court so much," Priest said. "She really is a role model for the younger players coming up, she's always so positive and gets around everyone, she definitely deserves it."
Mater Dei also earned a win in the year seven and eight competition earlier in the evening.
Preist said the win reflects well for the future of netball at the school.
"Their game was close as well and it was really exciting to see they'd gotten up by so much," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
