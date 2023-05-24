The Daily Advertiser
Levy hit 'not sustainable' as Coolamon council calls for inquiry into RFS

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 24 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
Coolamon Shire Council mayor David McCann is calling for an inquiry into the emergency management funding arrangements supporting the operations of the NSW Rural Fire Service. Picture by Ash Smith
Coolamon Shire Council mayor David McCann is calling for an inquiry into the emergency management funding arrangements supporting the operations of the NSW Rural Fire Service. Picture by Ash Smith

A Riverina council is calling for an investigation into the operations of the Rural Fire Service after the state government scrapped its subsidy for the controversial emergency services levy.

