Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey calls decision to merge Tumut and Tumbarumba Shires 'naive in the extreme'

By Conor Burke
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:03pm, first published May 23 2023 - 5:00pm
A sign calling for the demerging of the Snowy Valleys Council. Picture from file
A sign calling for the demerging of the Snowy Valleys Council. Picture from file

Forced council amalgamations have been a complete failure and far from savings and efficiency, have cost ratepayers money, according to the academic behind a report on the Snowy Valleys Council merger.

