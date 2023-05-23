A woman has been sentenced after she was caught doing a mid-week DUI through downtown Wagga.
Wagga woman Natasha Louise Pascoe, 50, was convicted of high-range drink-driving in the Wagga Local Court yesterday.
About 11.30pm on March 10, Pascoe was driving a Mazda CX-5 station wagon west along Edward Street when she was stopped for a random breath test.
Police subjected her to a breath analysis, which returned a positive PCA reading of 0.153, after stopping her around 400 metres from the highway's intersection with Lake Albert Road.
Pascoe told police she had consumed 10 drinks, including wine, beer and rum and cola between 4.30pm and 11.30pm that day, and that she did not eat while drinking.
Pascoe's lawyer Zac Tankard told the court his client has done the driver's education course and showed sincere remorse over the incident.
"There is real shame and contrition and I submit that this is out of character for her," Mr Tankard said.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted while police did not pull Pascoe over due to the way she was driving, they did observe that she seemed visibly intoxicated.
Magistrate Hosking also noted Pascoe's letter of contrition, that it was a first offence and that she had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, but stressed it was still a very serious matter.
"You were three times over the limit," the magistrate said.
"I am imposing a conviction given the seriousness of the crime and the potential consequences."
Pascoe received a six-month licence disqualification back-dated to March 10, followed by a two-year interlock order.
She was also fined $880.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
