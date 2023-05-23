The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Mixed results for local junior basketballers in Southern finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Zac Robinson during the division one under 14s boys grand final game against Queanbeyan. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga's Zac Robinson during the division one under 14s boys grand final game against Queanbeyan. Picture by Ash Smith

There were mixed results but plenty of smiles from Wagga Basketball's best junior players as the Basketball NSW Southern Junior League finals wrapped up this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.