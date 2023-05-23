There were mixed results but plenty of smiles from Wagga Basketball's best junior players as the Basketball NSW Southern Junior League finals wrapped up this weekend.
Featuring more than 70 teams from across NSW, eight local teams took to the court across PCYC, Equex Centre, and Bolton Park.
Wagga Basketball development officer Zac Maloney said the tournament was a huge learning experience for players.
This was the first time the Wagga has had the chance to host the competition.
"As good as it was to have a home court advantage, you could really tell the for a lot of the kids this is the most people that they've played in front of before," Maloney said.
"You could tell nerves played a really big factor in the start of a lot of the games, but they were all very competitive and that's all you can ask from them and everyone has fun, at the end of the day that's what it's all about."
Wagga's under 16s Blue side came second overall, going down to Queanbeyan in the final on Sunday.
But they weren't the only ones to make finals, with Maloney proud of how far the association has come.
"We had some teams that really performed out of their skin and gave it a really good red hot crack," he said.
"In terms of where we're at, we've really seen the growth, we had a bit of a lull there with our representative teams for a few years and now they're up again and growing, it's a really great result for us to get eight teams into the finals."
Maloney said now the association has host the finals, he's hopeful to see the league return to Wagga again.
"I know for sure what we'll definitely put our hat in the ring again and fingers crossed we're successful and we can host again," he said.
"I'm not too sure whether we'll be able to get a regular season one, but if we could have finals every year, that's good enough for us but it also it also financially what'll do for a lot of the parents is it's one less competition that they have to travel to.
"So, financially it'll help and hopefully could be something that helps with our numbers and our growth as well."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
