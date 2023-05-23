WAGGA trainer Maddy Collins will have her first city starter at Canterbury on Wednesday.
The Doctor's Son provided her with her first Wagga Gold Cup runner earlier this month and will now be her first city starter when he contests the $55,000 Benchmark 72 Handicap (1550m) at Canterbury.
Collins' partner, Josh Richards, will again be in the saddle but will have to overcame an awkward barrier after coming up with gate 11 of 13.
Collins is excited to have a city runner.
"It's exciting. He's a nice horse so I'm very grateful that I have him in my stable and we can go to these midweek meetings and have a crack at them," Collins said.
"I think these midweeks are his go, I think if we can find the right race, he'll hopefully be able to pick one up on a Wednesday."
MORE SPORT NEWS
After winning the Gundagai Cup, The Doctor's Son finished 11th, beaten 11 lengths, behind Wicklow in the Wagga Gold Cup last start.
Collins is happy with how he came through the run.
"Yeah good. He pulled up well and has trained on well," she said.
"We gave him a really easy week and then gave him a couple of gallops and Josh has been really happy with him so all looking well leading into (Wednesday)."
The Wagga run, where The Doctor's Son fired up outside the leader, gave Collins the idea to drop back to the mile.
"Now that he's jumping, the mile might be his sweet spot," she said.
"He pulled really hard over 2000 in the cup, he sat second and just pulled and pulled and pulled and didn't give up. We thought dropping him back to the mile would suit him better.
"He's obviously drawn really sticky (on Wednesday) but we'll just play it by ear, see what happens when the scratchings come out in the morning and then we can make a plan on how we're going to attack it."
The Doctor's Son is an $81 chance with Bet365.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly and jockey Danny Beasley will also head to Canterbury with Duchy Of Cornwall.
After not having much luck when 11th in the MTC Guineas last start, Duchy Of Cornwall will contest the Benchmark 64 Handicap (1900m), where he is drawn barrier eight.
An impressive winner on debut before two subsequent down the track finishes, Duchy Of Cornwall is a $26 chance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.