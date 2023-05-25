The number of people catching respiratory viral infections across Wagga continues to soar ahead of winter, with breakouts across some schools and pharmacist's books fast filling up for immunisations.
The most recent Health NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report showed Influenza notifications across NSW have increased in the last week by 66 per cent in the last week.
According to NSW Health there has been 189 reported cases of Influenza A across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in May and less than 50 cases of Influenza B compared to 117 cases of Influenza A and 18 cases of Influenza B reported in April.
While COVID-19 remains the most commonly notified respiratory virus, the report shows only a one per cent increase in cases this week compared to the previous week.
Across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District 607 have reported positive to COVID-19 in the last seven days.
On Monday, Mount Austin High School issued an email to parents and carers after one of their students tested positive for Influenza A - which is a highly transmissible flu variant.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"A member of MAHS community has tested positive for Influenza A. Students are able to access online learning from classes while they are at home, and as they recover," the email said.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said schools across NSW are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in recent weeks.
"We continue to remind staff and students to minimise the risks of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses by staying at home when unwell and remaining up to date with immunisations," the spokesperson said.
"Preventing the spread of illnesses is a priority for our schools, including [schools] across the Wagga region."
While residents are being encouraged to get their flu shots and COVID-19 jabs, an increase in respiratory viruses coming into winter is no anomaly according Kooringal Pharmacy, pharmacist and owner Justin Smith who said April and May tend to be their busiest months for people coming in wanting immunisations,
"We've had a pretty good uptake already," he said.
That being said, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park is urging residents to stay up to date with recommended vaccinations coming into the winter months.
"Influenza [can be] a serious disease in young children, and both COVID-19 and influenza viruses can have serious consequences for older adults, people who have chronic health conditions and those who are immunocompromised," Mr Park said.
"Now is the time to make sure you are up to date with the shots recommended for you."
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said high levels of influenza activity over the coming weeks and months is anticipated.
"We know there are high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the community and with a rapid increase of influenza cases this week, it is also important people continue to take simple precautions to protect themselves and each other," Dr Chant said.
"This includes wearing a mask indoors when you can't physically distance especially in healthcare and aged care settings, staying at home when you're unwell and remembering to practise good hand hygiene."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.