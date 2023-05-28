After more than 18 months the results of a program which aimed to increase the timeliness of coronial autopsies in the Riverina is set to be reviewed.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has been calling for more to be done to reduce coronial autopsy delays in the Riverina since 2018 and said he is eagerly awaiting the results of the Riverina Police District Direct Transfer Pilot.
"I am keen to see what improvements have been made and what improvements are still to be made, I'm still pursuing that option," Dr McGirr said.
"I'm still keen to have [a forensic medicine facility] here but at this point, I'm waiting for the update of the work of the Coronial Services Committee.
"I have still been receiving complaints from people from time to time and I still have instances where people do have delays, but I understand from police that there have been some improvements which are good, but we need more to be done."
The pilot came after Riverina residents, like former Wagga resident Jill Jones, was forced to wait weeks to bury their loved ones due to lengthy coronial autopsy processes and delays.
The Riverina Police District Direct Transfer Pilot for the coronial jurisdiction in NSW commenced in December of 2021 to improve the Coronial Procedures Taskforce which was established to minimise delays in the coronial process.
A coronial autopsy is performed when the coroner or police need further information about a cause of death.
The pilot aims to reduce the median turnaround time from death to release of the deceased to the family's appointed funeral director so that residents wouldn't have to wait weeks to bury their loved ones.
With no forensic medicine facility in Wagga, deceased persons are required to be transferred to the Newcastle forensic medicine facility for coronial autopsies.
The pilot enables the body to be released by police directly to the facility, therefore making the process quicker.
The pilot is monitored by the Coronial Services Committee, which is chaired by the State Coroner and contains representatives from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, NSW Police and NSW Health.
The committee will review the pilot at its next meeting in June.
