With just five weeks until the Junior State Titles, Wagga's representative teams have wrapped up their final carnival.
Playing at Equex Centre on the weekend, Wagga's under 14s side went through the carnival undefeated and are excited ahead of their first States.
Missing their first two chances to play at the highest level due to COVID-19, coach Georgia Tilyard said the preparation for her age group has been unique.
"Unfortunately, my girls haven't had these opportunities because they've had COVID disruptions, they missed a lot of carnivals, they're yet to play State age, and that's huge," Tilyard said.
"Normally, you would be playing since you've been in under 12s, so we're coming in at 14 without ever playing States, so that is quite a big deal and very unusual.
"It will be challenging to them because this will be their first experience of playing high quality netball for three days in a row, so that'll be eye opening."
Though smashing through their carnivals so far this year, Tilyard said maintaining a high level of play for three days will be a challenge for the side.
Though with a strong carnival season, she's confident the side will stand up easily alongside their metro counterparts.
"We've won the past two carnivals undefeated, so I've definitely got some high expectations. I am hoping hoping that we'll finish at least the top three in Sydney," Tilyard said.
"We've got a lot of talent amongst the whole team so it's really exciting to see what they can do with that."
The coming weeks will focus on fine tuning plays and skills the side already has, rather than introducing anything new so close to the competition.
"We've been working on our down court transition and the girls have nailed that, we're also working on our defensive pressure coming out of the shooting end, that transition from moving from attack to defence when there's a turnover, that's going to be our main focus for the next five weeks," Tilyard said.
"All the little things that we've been working on, the girls have started to nail, so it's now just fine tuning everything and introducing a couple of new plays but nothing too extreme.
"I wouldn't introduce anything too strenuous to them now because we don't have the carnivals to practise them at."
Tilyard said excitement within the group is growing as the competition draws nearer.
Even the coach herself said she's looking forward to heading away with the girls for their first State Titles.
"Even I'm really excited and looking forward to it because it'll be such a good experience regardless of how the games go," she said.
Netball NSW Junior State Titles run from July 1 to 3 in Sydney.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
