The smell of fresh baking, and gentle chink of spoons against china announce it's morning tea time again at Leola Hull's place.
For decades, Mrs Hull has hosted Australia's Biggest Morning Tea events at Cartwrights Hill. This offers locals a chance to catch up in a familiar environment, with a purpose.
Now in it's 30th year, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is a Cancer Council initiative that encourages Australians to host a morning tea to raise funds and awareness for cancer.
Last year, 20,497 morning tea hosts across the country raised over $11.2 million for people impacted by cancer.
Mrs Hull has been there since the beginning, bringing her community together for a cause close to many people's hearts.
"I've been hosting the Biggest Morning Tea for cancer for years and years," she said.
"It affects more people ... my sister had breast cancer.
"It's helping other people - I want to, and I have a house, and I've been having these sorts of things for CWA [Country Women's Association], other charities and church."
A food based fundraiser is something at the heart of the efforts of CWA, and many church groups, so Mrs Hull may have the perfect background to host an event like this.
On the morning of May 23, her hospitality skills are on full display, as she buzzes around the room making small adjustments to decorations and food arrangements, making sure everyone has a full cup of tea, and something to eat within reach.
"Have you had something to eat?" She asks regularly through the morning.
Guest speaker for the event Phil Hoey, who was recognised as Wagga Citizen of the Year in 2018 for his work with public health charities, has also been involved in the Biggest Morning Tea for years. He said it was a privilege to work with the CWA on events like this.
"I deal in supporting the Cancer Council and events they have - trying to raise a bit of dollars here and there," he said.
"You get a lot out of it if you put a little bit into it."
It's not just about the money. Both Mrs Hull and Mr Hoey say part of the objective is to bring the community together for a purpose.
The familiarity of a morning tea may be part of what has made this event such a success over the last 30 years. A ritual observed in the workplace and at home for people born before American hustle culture truly infiltrated Australia, the morning tea invites people to slow down, take a moment for themselves, and the people around them.
"All credit to the CWA," Mr Hoey said.
"I don't think you'd get a turnout like this otherwise."
With members of volunteer organisations like CWA ageing, events like this may come under threat into the future.
"If you look at the Lions or Rotary Club, you can see they aren't getting any younger, and sadly, younger people aren't coming in to take their place," Mr Hoey said.
"Everything seems to be driven by how much money you make, when with volunteer work, that's not the case."
"It's not just people being selfish - it's the way society has evolved over the last 20 years."
Research commissioned by Assistant Minister for Charities Andrew Leigh shows this is an Australia wide phenomena. People are volunteering less than they did in previous generations, threatening the future of volunteer communities around the country.
This is thought to be a direct result of the loss of financial security, leaving younger people unable to afford housing in order to put down permanent roots.
With the rising cost of living, this will likely become a greater issue going into the future.
Mrs Hull said that even for some of the people that the morning tea, forking out a small donation may be challenging. She said it was just good to have everyone in the same place, giving what they could.
"Lots of us are on pensions," she said.
"That's why I don't worry about it - there's not a division here."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
