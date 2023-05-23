8 natural treatments to help clear up acne

These DIY treatments are widely available, very affordable, and don't cause major side effects. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Most people deal with acne at some point in their lives. Indeed, acne affects something like 85 per cent of Australians. Since you've clicked on this article, it's probably safe to assume that you're one of them.

Acne forms in response to a build-up of oil and dead skin cells which clog your pores and lead to inflammation and small bacterial infections. Factors like diet, genes, hormones, and stress also contribute to the frequency and severity of breakouts.

While most common during adolescence, acne often continues well into adulthood. This, of course, can be both irritating and distressing. It may also cause feelings of insecurity and embarrassment, which can take a toll on your confidence and self-esteem.

Understandably, repeated breakouts of acne send many people rushing to the dermatologist's office where they're prescribed various ointments and/or pills to treat the problem. Before you do that, though, it's worth trying some of the following natural remedies for acne.

These DIY treatments are widely available, very affordable, and, unlike medications, they don't cause major side effects. Best of all, they're quite effective. You may be surprised at just how well they work to clear up your complexion. Note that many of these remedies can be used in conjunction with one another.

Tea tree oil

Topping the list is tea tree oil, an essential oil present in the leaves of Australian tea trees. Known for its sharp, fresh-smelling aroma, it has a number of potential uses including as a cleaning agent, insect repellent, mouthwash, deodorant, and antiseptic. It's also great for your skin.

Studies have shown tea tree oil to be an effective acne remedy. Hence, it is an active ingredient in many commercial acne products. You can save money by making your own solution. Simply mix one part pure tea tree oil with seven parts water. Gently apply the mixture to affected areas of your skin two or three times daily.

Essential tea tree oil can be purchased in stores or online. In the latter case, you can have it delivered quickly via courier Wagga Wagga or wherever you happen to reside.

Aloe vera

The aloe vera plant grows in numerous regions around the world. As a gel or ointment, aloe has long been used to soothe the painful effects of sunburn. Its antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties also make it a great natural remedy for acne. As with tea tree oil, it is a common ingredient in facial cleansers and other skincare products.

Try applying a small amount of pure aloe vera gel to your face before going to bed. Do this every night for a week and see if your symptoms improve. You can also try mixing it with tea tree oil for a combined effect.

Zinc

This essential mineral plays an important role in maintaining a strong immune system and promoting enzyme activity, among other things. Zinc has considerable anti-inflammatory effects, which explains its usefulness in the context of acne. Acne, remember, is caused by an inflammation of your pores. Zinc works to reduce this inflammation, thereby decreasing the frequency and severity of breakouts.

Zinc is available in topical and oral forms. The former is good for spot treating while the latter can help reduce the overall occurrence of acne (e.g. large breakouts on the shoulders and back). You can buy zinc from your local chemist's shop or on the internet. A courier company like TNT freight can deliver it in no time.

Witch hazel

Witch hazel is typically sold as a watery liquid distilled from various parts of the witch hazel plant. It has a wide range of medical uses and is often applied to the skin to reduce swelling, inflammation, and oil build-up; also to tighten skin and shrink pores.

Apply witch hazel directly to your skin with a cotton ball before bedtime. Do this for at least one week before judging its efficacy.

Honey

Honey is brimming with antioxidants and has been used as a natural treatment for skin conditions for thousands of years. It is commonly added to both commercial and homemade facial masks. Alternatively, you can apply a small amount of honey directly to affected areas of your skin.

Change your diet

Certain foods are associated with acne and other skin conditions. A 2018 study in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that high consumption of dairy milk and chocolate may be a trigger for acne. In addition, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence suggesting a link between dairy and acne.

Research suggests that high glycemic foods and drinks such as soda, white bread, cakes, and donuts can also cause or worsen acne.

If you consume a lot of dairy, sugary foods, or both, make a conscious effort to gradually eliminate them from your diet. By doing so you'll improve your overall health and, hopefully, alleviate your acne symptoms.

Relax

Stress is bad for the whole body, skin included. When you're stressed out certain hormones are released which may contribute to breakouts.

Combat stress by getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and engaging in things like mindfulness, deep breathing, yoga, and meditation. Your skin will thank you for your efforts.

Avoid dyes and fragrance