A teenage girl involved in a serious crash in Thurgoona has died.
The 16-year-old was one of two people who were critically injured in the two-car collision on the Riverina Highway on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called about 6pm.
A 20-year-old woman was also critically injured and was flown to Melbourne, while two other people suffered minor injuries.
Police were alerted on Monday that the 16-year-old had died in hospital.
In other news
A driver who allegedly crossed double lines on the road is facing a string of serious charges and will appear in Albury Local Court next month.
He sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Charges include three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, three counts of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and failure to keep left of the dividing line
His licence was also suspended.
It's likely the charges will be upgraded after the girl's passing.
"Police were notified yesterday (Monday 23 May 2023) that the 16-year-old girl who had been taken to Albury Base Hospital had died from injuries sustained," a police spokesman said on Tuesday.
"As investigations continue anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000."
