A Riverina community has been rocked after an earthquake hit the region.
At about 11.30pm last Friday, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck near West Wyalong
Geoscience Australia is reporting the quake took place approximately 15km southeast of the township about 1km from the Goldfields Way.
Several people reported the earthquake, with some saying it sounded like "thunder."
GA senior seismologist Hugh Glanville said the earthquake was quite a shallow one, at a depth of just 3 kilometres.
Mr Glanville said while the town is not particularly earthquake-prone, they do strike the region every several months.
"We do see earthquakes in this area around this size," he said.
Mr Glanville said there have been 50 earthquakes within 100 kilometres of Friday's epicentre in the past 20 years.
"So that's an average of around two to three earthquakes per year," Mr Glanville said.
The strongest recorded earthquake to hit the West Wyalong area measured magnitude 4.6 in 1982.
Mr Glanville said while he would never rule out a damaging quake in the region, the odds were not high.
"While it's always possible to have a damaging earthquake in this area, it hasn't happened in the last 50 years," he said.
But there's always a chance of a large quake in most locations."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
