Peace and unity is the route Wagga's Demonstration Gardens is taking to offer support to local residents touched by cancer, or who are wanting to help those who have been.
The volunteer run community hub is gearing up to host its Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser, but while the funds raised will go to the Cancer Council, organisers are hoping the event will do more in helping locals.
Attendees are being asked to bring a plate of food fit for morning tea and a cash donation, with the event enabling residents to mingle in the beautiful gardens located in Wagga's centre of business.
Organiser and Wagga Demonstration Gardens volunteer Narelle Johnson said it will be a day for residents to come together in a peaceful and beautiful environment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Cancer is something that affects everyone in some form at some point in their lives," she said.
Ms Johnson said it's also a good opportunity for residents to enjoy a relaxing morning and see what the Demonstration Gardens have to offer.
"The gardens are very therapeutic, very peaceful," she said.
Wagga Demonstration Gardens volunteer of more than 20 years Janet White will be another familiar face at the event and said she loves showing the gardens off to residents.
"The event is about supporting the community, but it's also about bringing people to the gardens and showing them what we have here," she said.
The Biggest Morning Tea will be held at the Demonstration Gardens on Shaw Street on Saturday, May 27 from 10am.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.