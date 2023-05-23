The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Wagga Demonstration Gardens to host Biggest Morning Tea for Cancer Council

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Demonstration Gardens volunteer of 20 years Janet White with Narelle Johnson. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga Demonstration Gardens volunteer of 20 years Janet White with Narelle Johnson. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Peace and unity is the route Wagga's Demonstration Gardens is taking to offer support to local residents touched by cancer, or who are wanting to help those who have been.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.