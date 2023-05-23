East Wagga-Kooringal captain Luke Cuthbert has avoided season-ending surgery and is expected to be back for the run into finals.
Cuthbert's pending return in the next month or so is a big boost to the Hawks, who had almost resigned themselves to be without their leader for the remainder of the year.
Cuthbert is expected back in 'three to four' weeks after dislocating his shoulder against Marrar last month so he will be right for the majority of the second half of the year.
"Luke should be back in probably three to four weeks," EWK coach Matt Hard said.
"He has avoided surgery. Our first thoughts were that he would be (having surgery) but after seeing a surgeon last week, he's avoided surgery so that's a good result."
It is some rare good news at Gumly Oval after last Saturday's 85-point shellacking they received at the hands of Northern Jets at Ardlethan.
The Hawks finished with no bench as Tom Tyson (knee), Ryan Bourne (knee) and Nathan Scott (calf) joined the club's mounting injury list.
Scott and Bourne are expected to miss the next couple of weeks, while Tyson has suspected bone bruising so he could play against Charles Sturt University (CSU) on Saturday.
The Hawks could get some personnel back with Nick Hull, Ayden Hill and Ash Hard all '50-50' chances of returning this Saturday.
Hull, who is experiencing a nerve issue in his back, has been restricted to just two games this year and has been out since the win over Temora on April 22.
Dan McCarthy (knee) and Trent Garner (hamstring) won't be back this week, while Max Tiernan is closing is on a return from a knee reconstruction 12 months ago.
"There are no excuses but I've got 10 quality players missing at the moment," Hard said.
Hard was bitterly disappointed with the performance his team produced against the Jets last Saturday as the club crashed to their biggest defeat in 11 years.
"Plain and simply we didn't show any fight at all, which is the most disappointing thing," Hard said.
"One hundred per cent I was disappointed. To be completely outplayed, outworked, outmuscled, out everything, it was very disappointing.
"We showed no fight whatsoever and it was a very disappointing performance."
Hard expects improvement against sixth-placed CSU at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday.
"Absolutely, looking for a response. We know we've got to bounce back and we'll definitely be discussing a few things at training during the week," he said.
