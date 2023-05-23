Let's acknowledge the past, but move forward together

History teaches us lessons for a better future. So it really annoys me that neo-Nazis can parade with the same rights as any other protest group.
Acceptance that these groups should be left untouched probably dates back to the Menzies referendum in 1951 aimed at banning the Communist Party.
Robert Menzies swept into power in 1949 on the back of several crippling post-war strikes blamed on communists infiltrating Australian unions. He blamed communist influence in the Labor Party for Labor's attempt to nationalise the banks.
The referendum failed because voters accepted the argument that it was better to have these potential traitors out in the open. In due course, with quickly improving economic conditions, communism would eventually fade away.
That happened - the Communist Party of Australia still exists, but is merely one of a myriad of far-left political groups.
As I've mentioned previously, a teachers' college friend and I would often buy the communist newspaper, Tribune, from a seller at Central Railway. We would read it on the train, watching for the reactions from other passengers. No-one would sit next to a supposed communist!
So, as repugnant as neo-Nazis may be, while they are not breaking the law, they are tolerated. But do these politically immature young men know what they are doing? Do they understand why Nazis are so reviled?
I would like them to watch the documentaries SBS presents at around about 5.30pm each Saturday and Sunday. Let them see how brutal Nazis were, even to the point where unsuccessful generals and U-boat captains would commit suicide rather face a firing squad.
Nazi racist persecution eventually led to Hitler's downfall. We hear a lot about Jewish concentration camps. These documentaries also show in horrific detail the brutality meted out to Romanians, Poles, Czechs and others from conquered countries.
While on the subject of these SBS documentaries, one Japanese newsreel shows Australian prisoners of war being used by the Japanese for torture practice. Others show Japanese mistreatment of Australian prisoners on forced labour projects such as railways.
Truly horrifying as these episodes are, they are history: lessons that we need to learn so that we never allow inhumanity like this to be repeated. But the other lesson we learn is the benefit of forgiveness, and moving on from history's darkest events.
In 1957, Japan signed a trade deal with Australia and soon became Australia's biggest trading partner. German migrants flooded into Australia after the war.
As I detailed in another column, at school I sat next to a German migrant for two years before the intermediate certificate.
As young Aussies we saw it as our duty to teach all "new Australians" to speak English quickly. They could then join in everyday school activities.
It was one of the reasons Australia's post-war migration program was so successful. We rarely mentioned wartime activities.
Which brings me to Stan Grant's outburst last week.
Grant has decided to stand down from the ABC after what The Guardian chose to call "unrelenting racism" in response to the ABC's inappropriate coronation broadcast.
"I was not the producer nor presenter of the coronation broadcast yet every newspaper article accusing the ABC of bias has carried my image," Grant said in The Guardian. "I am writing this because I will not have people depict me as a person of hate."
The ABC chose to use the coronation to remind viewers about colonial Britain's Aboriginal history.
We started watching the ABC, but changed channels. Seven had excellent coverage.
With the coronation over, I turned back to the ABC. And Indigenous matters were again to the forefront. The ABC has been rightly pilloried for playing politics with the coronation.
Is Grant seeing himself as the fall guy for the ABC's cringeworthy coronation program? Grant should not take the criticism as a personal attack.
"The past is a foreign country," David Lowenthal wrote in 1953. British colonial history had unfortunate events, as did German and Japanese history.
Hopefully we absorb history's lessons, we forgive, and move forward to create a better world in the 21st century.
