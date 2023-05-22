The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga City Council to improve communication with construction sector with quarterly breakfast meetings

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council staff have committed to quarterly meetings involving Wagga construction figures and council staff to improve relations as the city continues to grow. Picture from file.
Council staff have committed to quarterly meetings involving Wagga construction figures and council staff to improve relations as the city continues to grow. Picture from file.

As the city continues to grow and strive towards 100,000 population target, Wagga City Council will look to improve relations with the building industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.