The days of gaudy VIP room signs adorning Wagga pubs and clubs are numbered as the state draws a line in the sand on gambling advertising.
Minister for Gaming and Racing, David Harris, announced venues across the state must remove external signage by September 1, with terms such as "VIP room" and "VIP lounge" among those set to be banned.
"While there are already laws in place that prohibit gaming related signage, venue operators have circumvented these by advertising VIP lounges," Mr Harris said.
Wagga's Sportsmen's Club Hotel, which houses more than 20 gambling machines, is one of several venues across the city with such signage outside its premises. Despite this, licensee Joe Kirk has backed the move.
"This is where everything is going and we really need to make it a safer place for everyone, so the VIP signs aren't doing everyone much of a favour," Mr Kirk said.
"At the end of the day, if it helps the people it needs to help, it's always a good thing.
"And if people want to gamble, they are going to gamble. If there's no gambling here, they will do it online [instead]. But if we make it a safer space, it's better looking for everyone."
Meanwhile, William Farrer Hotel general manager Cameron Howard raised concerns about the impact it will have on his pub.
"I definitely think it will affect trade," Mr Howard said.
Both hotels recently received notification from the AHA outlining the incoming changes.
In its announcement, the Minns government said venues may be granted a further three-month extension to comply if they could demonstrate circumstances "outside of their control".
However, John Dodwell at Hope and Resilience Counselling said the move did not go far enough and would have "very little effect".
"People know they are venues for gambling, so while it's a step in the right direction, removing the signage isn't enough," Mr Dodwell said.
A spokesperson for Liquor & Gaming NSW said the move was part of an election commitment to "reduce problem gambling."
"Having regard to the proliferation of non-compliant signage at venues across NSW, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) will implement this approach in stages," the spokesperson said.
"This staged approach is intended to afford venues the time to remove, switch off, conceal or otherwise change both static and electronic signage to ensure compliance.
"It also recognises challenges potentially faced by regional venues in meeting these requirements."
From 1 September 2023 to 31 November 2023, enforcement action will be taken against all gambling related signage, except where reasonable steps have been taken to remove the signage, the delay is outside of the control of the venue, and evidence can be provided to support the above.
"Reasonable steps does not include where the signage can be screened, painted or otherwise covered over without the assistance of external service provider, where the illuminated signage has its own power source or switch and can be turned off and any digital signage," the spokesperson said.
L&GNSW has also developed a position paper that details its enforcement approach and transition period.
"Venues are encouraged to seek guidance from L&GNSW or through industry peak bodies if they are unable to remove gambling signage within the timeframe," the spokesperson said.
Gamble Aware 1800 858 858, National Debt Helpline 1800 007 007
