Community raise funds for Wagga mainstay Jason 'DJ Rossi' Ross who lost it all in Gold Cup day fire

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:54pm, first published May 22 2023 - 8:00pm
Jason 'DJ Rossi' Ross surveys the fire damaged remains of his Crampton Street townhosue. He's been left devastated by the fire but feels 'blessed by the community support. Picture by Les Smith
Jason 'DJ Rossi' Ross surveys the fire damaged remains of his Crampton Street townhosue. He's been left devastated by the fire but feels 'blessed by the community support. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga late night legend who lost it all in a house fire on Gold Cup night has been left feeling "blessed" after the community dug deep to help him get back on his feet.

