A Wagga late night legend who lost it all in a house fire on Gold Cup night has been left feeling "blessed" after the community dug deep to help him get back on his feet.
Jason 'DJ Rossi' Ross was gearing up for another Gold Cup Friday night behind the decks when fire tore through his Crampton Street townhouse and destroyed almost everything he owned.
The community came together to support Mr Ross at a Keg for a Cause night at the Vic on Sunday and raised just under $1500 for mainstay of the Wagga music scene.
Vic publican Matt Lloyd-Jones said the event was a great success.
"He was a big part of the pub for a long time," he said. "It was a bit of a rough one for him, we're glad that we could help him out there a little bit."
Mr Ross said the money will go a long way to setting him up in a new home after a "roller-coaster" few weeks since the fire.
"It gives me tingles, I feel blessed," he said of the community's generosity in the face of rising living costs.
"Just with the way things are tight at the moment, I probably wouldn't have been in this situation myself to go and help someone yesterday."
"That $1500 will go a long way to getting me a new place and replacing the things I lost."
He wanted to thank the Vic and everyone who donated or even reached out with kind words.
"I can't thank the Vic hotel enough, the support from Tilly's and everywhere I've worked ...I'm very lucky, I thank them from the bottom of my heart," he said.
Mr Lloyd-Jones said the Vic will be looking to hold one Keg for a Cause event each month from now on.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
