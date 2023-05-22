A Riverina business is putting its faith in the senate inquiry into regional bank closures to save the local branch.
With hundreds of submissions already received - including strong entries from Wagga and beyond - the inquiry met for its third session last week in Queensland.
Announced in February, the inquiry led to Commonwealth Bank postponing the closure of its Junee branch until it wraps up at the end of the year.
Since then, submissions have poured in from Wagga and towns across the region including Junee, Hay, Temora and Ariah Park, raising concerns over the impact bank closures will have on the communities.
One such concerned business is the Junee and District Co-operative Society, which operates the town's local IGA supermarket.
In its submission, the 99-year-old co-op raised questions about the viability of the store if the bank were to leave town in its submission to the enquiry.
Co-op director and Junee Shire councillor Pam Halliburton said local businesses would be forced to travel to Wagga for close to half a working day just to manage their term deposits.
"There has to be at least one person at the bank in person to turn them over, and you then have to wait while the bank rings another signatory," councillor Halliburton said.
"While two people don't need to leave the store to do that, it [will] take a three-hour trip."
Co-op chair Janice Brabin said if the Commonwealth Bank closes it would have a major impact on the local community.
"The Co-op can't become the banker of the town," Ms Brabin said. "Even our ATM is now no longer a bank ATM but commercial."
While Bank@Post, which involves Australia Post branches undertaking banking services, has been raised as an alternative for people in rural towns, Ms Brabin is not so sure it will suit everyone in the community.
"There are still many in the older generation who don't do electronic banking," she said.
"There are even some who still have the old passbooks.
"What alternatives do they have, because they don't have cards to bank at the post office?"
Meanwhile, Ariah Park man Max Goulter argued the rate of closures in recent years has led to an "emergency" and called for more support for those who are not "computer literate."
The Riverina Joint Organisation representing councils across the region also lodged a submission and Coolamon mayor David McCann said it raises a "wide-ranging suite of concerns."
Cr McCann said despite all the talk about a cashless society, there is still a "significant reliance on cash" in smaller rural communities.
He said community groups like the local football club rely on taking cash at the gates and argued the banks have not been forthcoming about what they expect business will be like in the next 10 years and how businesses can transition to a cashless system.
"It's all fine and good if you're in the city, but we know that there are internet and connectivity issues in the bush and our concern is the heart will be ripped out of the communities because organisations that have been running events and functions... for years won't be able to operate," Cr McCann said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
