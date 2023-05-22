The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga apprentice jockey Holly Durnan has kickstarted her riding career with winners at Young, Nowra and Albury

MM
By Matt Malone
May 22 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga apprentice jockey Holly Durnan is all smiles upon returning a winner on Swagger at Albury on Monday.
Wagga apprentice jockey Holly Durnan is all smiles upon returning a winner on Swagger at Albury on Monday.

WAGGA apprentice jockey Holly Durnan continued a dream couple of days with a win in the last race at Albury on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.