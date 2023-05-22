WAGGA apprentice jockey Holly Durnan continued a dream couple of days with a win in the last race at Albury on Monday.
Durnan kicked off a few days to remember when she rode her first ever winner at Young on Saturday.
She quickly made it a winning double at Young, before travelling to Nowra on Sunday to ride her first TAB winner on Sizzling Cat for her boss Gary Colvin.
The dream run continued on Monday when she travelled to Albury for just the one ride and one win.
Durnan guided Swagger ($4.80) to a first-up victory in the EBA Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap (1175m).
Leading Southern District trainer Mitch Beer did not hesitate to throw Durnan on Swagger and was thrilled to see her continue a memorable start to her career.
"What a great little get for this young girl to have her coming up through the system in the area," Beer said.
"She's had a weekend to remember that's for sure.
"I booked her earlier in the week and she hadn't ridden a winner and now she's ridden four so that's a credit to her.
"This was actually her first ever trial ride and I'm glad she wasn't as nervous legging her on today as when we legged her on all that while back at Corowa.
"I'm sure you won't be able to wipe the smile off her face and I'm over the moon."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Durnan, who hails from The Rock, only had her first race ride at Canberra last month, where she finished second on Sizzling Cat.
It only took her nine rides to breakthrough as she won the opener at Young on Saturday aboard the David Blundell-trained Summer Cloud ($10).
She ran second at her next ride before registering a double on the Merv Rumble-trained Ogrim ($6.00).
Durnan then went to Nowra on Sunday for two rides, where Sizzling Cat ($2.60) got the job done and Nic's Hero ran third.
Swagger's win at the last continued a remarkable few days for the four kilogram-claiming apprentice.
Beer was delighted to see Swagger back as he recorded his fifth win since joining the Beer stable from New Zealand.
"God he's been a grand old horse," Beer said.
"We paid bugger all for him and he's won a Highway and I think that's probably his sixth (career) win.
"He's been great and the owners have been really patient.
"He just fell into a really tricky rating zone and we claimed off him a couple of times and it didn't work and he had too much weight in other races."
It was a good day for Beer as he bookended the card after Akka's Meteor ($2.00) won the opener, the Surdex Steel Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1175m).
Wagga pair Mick Travers and Molly Bourke also combined to win with Blessed Award ($26).
