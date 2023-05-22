The occupants of a car that went off the road and through a school fence in a Wagga suburb have escaped serious injury.
Emergency services including NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Faye Avenue, Kooringal, at about 3.45pm on Monday following reports a car had veered off the road and had gone through a fence.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Upon arrival, emergency services found a car had gone off the road and through the Kooringal High School fence via Faye Avenue, taking down a school zone sign along the way and coming to rest in a bush.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 3.45pm.
No one involved was injured and required hospital transportation, the spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.