Car crashes through Kooringal High School Fence

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Emergency services tend to crash scene where a car went through a fence at Kooringal High School. Picture by Taylor Dodge
The occupants of a car that went off the road and through a school fence in a Wagga suburb have escaped serious injury.

