Key Gundagai forward Royce Tout has avoided season-ending surgery.
Tout faced a nervous wait after injuring his knee early in the loss to Tumut last weekend.
While scans have revealed a tear in his posterolateral corner ligament, he was told on Monday it wouldn't need surgery.
Instead the Riverina lock is hoping to be back in the coming weeks.
"I was a little bit worried about it all but it sounds good," Tout said.
"Hopefully I can get stuck into some rehab now and be back sooner rather than later."
Tout is realistically eyeing off a return to face Kangaroos on June 17 with the Tigers having games against Young and Southcity before having three weeks off.
However he didn't rule out an earlier return.
"Physios have told me nine times out of 10 when you tear that ligament you also tear your ACL or LCL so I've been fairly lucky in that regard," Tout said.
"Hopefully I can build it back up again and everything will be fine going into the back end of the year."
Tout wants to take a cautious approach after missing both of Gundagai's losses to start the season due to an overseas holiday.
Meanwhile the Tigers have confirmed the Challenge Cup will be up for grabs when they tackle the Cherrypickers at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Young held off Temora's challenge a fortnight ago before going down to Tumut, who elected not to front up with the $1000 to play for the cup at Twickenham on Saturday.
However after missing the opportunity to play for the cup last year, Gundagai were quick to take their chance this time around.
Tigers secretary Martin Hay is a big fan of the concept.
"We didn't get the chance to play for it last year," Hay said. "It's a great idea, anything that generates publicity for footy is a good idea.
"We've got a few players out in pretty important positions but we're backing the players we've got there.
"They did a good job (Sunday) and I can't see why they won't do it again. They are slowly starting to gel, we've got a young side there with a couple of kids straight out of the under 18s but they are getting better every game."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
