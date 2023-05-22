Griffith fullback Lindsay Maiava will head to the Southern Inland judiciary this week after being charged with striking.
Maiava was red carded early in the second half of the 31-11 loss to Ag College at Exies Oval on Sunday.
The dismissal was a big turning point of the clash.
Co-coach Chris McGregor was frustrated with the way his side let themselves down.
"You can't expect to win a game of football when you have 14 men on the field for 50 minutes of the game, and that is what killed us," McGregor said.
"The boys never gave up and were able to score the last try. We kept them out for the final 10 minutes, but until we get our discipline and simple things right, we won't win games of footy."
It comes after Tumut winger Siaosi Siaosi was handed a three-game ban after being found guilty of a mid-range dangerous tackle last week.
He missed the 32-14 win over Albury on Saturday and won't be free to return until a clash with Griffith on June 17.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.