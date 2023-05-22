The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Lindsay Maiava to front judiciary after red card

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsay Maiava, pictured making a break for Griffith in 2015, will front the Southern Inland judiciary this week.
Lindsay Maiava, pictured making a break for Griffith in 2015, will front the Southern Inland judiciary this week.

Griffith fullback Lindsay Maiava will head to the Southern Inland judiciary this week after being charged with striking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.