Police hold serious concerns for the welfare of a Lavington teenager who went missing on Sunday night, May 21.
Kade Taylor, 13, was last seen at a home on Sutherland Drive about 8pm.
Officers were notified when he failed to return home, and conducted enquiries into his whereabouts.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his age," a police spokesman said on Monday.
Kade is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 120 centimetres tall, with thin build, and brown hair, and brown eyes.
"He was last seen wearing navy pants and a navy shirt."
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
