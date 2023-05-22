Missing Lavington teenager found safe and well, police report

A boy reported missing from Lavington has been located safe and well.
The 13-year-old boy was reported missing after he was last seen at a home on Sutherland Drive, Lavington, about 8pm on Sunday, May 21.
When he failed to return home and could not be located, Murray River Police District officers began inquiries into his whereabouts.
"Following extensive inquiries, the boy was located safe and well in Wodonga tonight," police said in a statement about 11.20pm on Monday, May 22.
"Police wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance."
