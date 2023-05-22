The Daily Advertiser
Missing Lavington teenager found safe and well, police report

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 23 2023 - 10:45am, first published May 22 2023 - 3:15pm
Police have thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
A boy reported missing from Lavington has been located safe and well.

