Job security, free training and the opportunity to live all over the country are just some of the top perks of working within the NSW Defence Force according to Wagga personnel.
Defence Force Recruiting is hosted a Reserve Base Open Day at the Wagga Army Reserve Depot on Monday and will host a second open day on Tuesday.
The day provides schools and community members with the opportunity to gain unique insight into the career pathways Defence has to offer across its three services through talking to local personnel currently in the roles.
Sergeant Steve Dyer said the opportunity enables personnel to engage with the community and give them information about the different pathways within defence - which extends past what many initially think.
"We've got tradesmen, drivers, anything logistics, medical, any job you can think of defence has over the three services, army, navy and air force," Sergeant Dyer said.
For those with other commitments and desires, part-time roles enable diversity and flexibility, which is where the Army Reserve comes into place.
Personnel in the Army Reserve are not full-time active-duty military personnel, although they can be deployed at any time.
This flexibility allows Army Reserve personnel to pursue other career pathways which Sergeant Dyer said people would be crazy not to jump at.
"The biggest incentive is that the training is paid for, you know you have a secure job at the end of all your training and you can go anywhere within Australia or overseas," he said.
"The reserves is a good stepping stone to then have a career part-time, whether you want to go to university or do something else.
"So your career can take you anywhere you want to be and set you up for the next stage of your career as well."
Sergeant Dyer is encouraging youth to go to the open day on Tuesday, and community members can also attend an information night on Tuesday evening from 6pm at the Wagga Army Reserve Depot on Docker Street.
"Depending on certain jobs in the Defence Force or in life, students need certain subjects at the year 10, 11 level to then set them up for those careers," he said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
