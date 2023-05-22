A COVID-enforced business pivot means that the Riverina is now home to one of the few independently-owned barbeque manufacturers in Australia, all thanks to one handy Temora man with an outside of the box mentality.
Temora's John Smith started his working life as a refrigerator mechanic in the 80s before moving into TV and VCR maintenance, but now he's looking to take over the barbecuing world with his range of portable-stainless steel BBQs.
Mr Smith got his start in cooking appliances by manufacturing cooker cabinets and then microwave trim kits before pivoting to his own barbeques with Smith's BBQs in 2015.
"I do like to barbeque, like most men. But the writing was on the wall a few years ago that my trim kit and appliance work was declining and I needed to look at other products to manufacture," he said.
In other news
"I enjoy barbequing but not just for the food. Barbequing means a lot more to most Australians and Americans than just the food. It's about family. It's about friendships. It's about being an Australian. You only have to look at Australia Day, most do a BBQ on Australia Day."
And Mr Smith made an impression early on, designing the world's first electronic touch control model with gas infrared burners, before moving into the portable designs.
Smiths BBQs are designed by My Smith and were until recently manufactured in China.
But with the pandemic severely impacting delivery of his products, and blowing out shipping by four-times the pre-COVID cost, Mr Smith decided to put plans in motion to build his own factory capable of producing the BBQs locally.
He credits the Riverina with helping his business expand, due to lower overheads and a good location between Sydney and Melbourne.
"My factory, that's on the property behind the house. It started life as a hay shed," he said.
"It's converted from a basically a hay shed to a modern manufacturing facility. By the time we've finished and there'll be robotics and automation."
And while that might seem like the plans of an eccentric to some, the self-taught BBQ manufacturer's Riverina upbringing meant that throwing your hand to new things is second nature.
"I grew up here in Temora, Dad had a shed down the back with a welder and all the equipment," he said.
"I've got two brothers who are builders who we all grew up welding and building things.
"I've always done things a little bit outside of the square ... I don't gamble. It's very rare that I've put a coin through a poker machine. But my Gamble is within the business."
The first products rolled off the new factory line last week and they hope to be producing more barbeques in the coming months.
And in the future Mr Smith hopes to take a small piece of Temora to America.
"There'll be larger model barbecues, four and six burners, which I've gotten prototypes here that I've designed up. But I do want to take it internationally," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.