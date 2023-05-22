Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe believes his side can learn a lot of lessons out of their narrow four-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday.
Although having a two goal buffer at the last break, the Goannas were overrun by a hungrier Lions outfit in the last term that resulted in them recording their first loss of the year.
While crediting the Lions for a fantastic last quarter, Rowe felt that some poor decision making from his side proved very costly.
"I think between poor discipline and a lack of just thinking our way through the moment we sort of undid ourselves," Rowe said.
"I'm not taking any credit away from Ganmain because they kept putting us in that position where they were putting pressure on us both on the scoreboard and around the ground.
"So I'm not taking anything away from them and they deserve full credit for being on the right side of it, but I feel we've got a lot to learn out of that second half.
"Thankfully we did get the game videoed today and it is probably going to be a bit of a tough review in the second half for some of the boys.
"But it will come through a place where Nelson (Foley) and I are just there to help them and we just want to be better in those moments the next time around."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After a very even first half, the Goannas had managed to get the upper hand in the early stages of the third term with goals to Foley, Dean Lord and Harry Collins giving them a lead of 19 points halfway through the quarter.
From there though they would be outscored 3.6 to 0.1 in the last quarter and a half and Rowe definitely felt that it was a hard defeat to come to terms with.
"I do think it is a bit of a hurtful defeat," he said.
"When you are on your home deck you expect to squeeze over the line in the tight ones and not have someone overcome you.
"That's really disappointing and you can't get the four points back, Ganmain has got that in their back pocket now and they found a way and we didn't.
"While I give genuine credit to the way that we came up in the second half from an intensity perspective and our intensity and effort I thought was absolutely exceptional.
"We really off the back end of that almost imploded sometimes with some poor discipline as there was a range of silly free kicks and there was a couple of 50m penalties that were just absolutely not necessary.
"Then when the scoreline got tight and the game was really coming at us, we are a very processed driven team and I felt that we got away from those processes.
"We just wanted to get the ball out of our area and we continued to go long to a contest and there were definitely times where we just needed a bit of composure."
