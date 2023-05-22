The Daily Advertiser
Man charged with serious driving offences after Thurgoona crash

By Blair Thomson
May 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Debris at the scene of the crash on the Riverina Highway at Thurgoona.
A driver is facing a string of charges following a crash at Thurgoona at the weekend, with police alleging the man's car crossed double lines before the incident.

