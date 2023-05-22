The Daily Advertiser
Projeto scores impressive win on debut at Albury for Wodonga trainer Peter Maher

MM
By Matt Malone
May 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Simon Miller guides Projeto to an impressive win on debut at Albury on Monday.
Simon Miller guides Projeto to an impressive win on debut at Albury on Monday.

WODONGA trainer Peter Maher has a nice horse on his hands after Projeto made a winning debut at Albury on Monday.

