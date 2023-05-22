WODONGA trainer Peter Maher has a nice horse on his hands after Projeto made a winning debut at Albury on Monday.
The three-year-old had already attracted overseas interest on the back of big trial win at Wangaratta last December and he lived up to the hype with a winning debut.
Albury jockey Simon Miller took Projeto ($1.95) straight to the front and he raced away from his rivals in the straight to take out the Star Hotel Maiden Plate (900m) by three and a half lengths.
Maher expected Projeto win by by more, that's how highly he thinks of the son of Master Of Design.
"He seemed a bit green that way, I think. I thought he might have done a bit better than that but he got away late," Maher said.
"He's a lovely horse. He's got a great nature about him and just wants to be a horse so I think the future is pretty bright.
"He's been shinny a couple of times so I think he'll only get better as he gets older. He's a late maturer."
Maher confirmed there had been overseas interest in Projeto but he was likely to remain with him.
"There was a couple of offers, yeah," he said.
"Michael Duffy is sort of the main owner, a long-time owner of mine and he just wants to have a fairly good horse I think. He's 85 so good on him.
"We'll just see how he pulls up and take it from there. One step at a time."
Miller likes the way Projeto goes about his business and believes he will be even better over further.
"He's a pretty professional little fella," Miller said.
"He doesn't do much at home, he only does what you ask him to, he doesn't go and do anything extra but he's going to be better once he gets to 1200, he can get on the bridle and travel a little bit.
"I sort of rushed him along to put him in a spot and then when he wanted to switch off, I said let's go again but he got the job done that he came here to do."
Rich Dispute ($17) ran home for second, with Gray's Reward ($7.50) third.
